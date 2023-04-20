The latest addition to storied Memphis garage-punk label Goner Records is C.O.F.F.I.N., who’ve been going strong since 2005 and recently toured with fellow Australian noise-makers Amyl And The Sniffers. The ripping (or is that R.I.P.-ing) Sydney punk band’s debut single for Goner, “Cut You Off,” is hard-charging and burly, an insanely fast rock ‘n’ roll track with explosive lead guitar action and, courtesy of drummer Ben Portnoy, monstrous lead vocals like if Glenn Danzig was a viking.

Portnoy describes “Cut You Off” as “the forlorn anguish of witnessing a friend being cut off from their support network, cut off from their truth, from themselves – and knowing there is only one way to set them free.” The song arrives with a music video directed by Portnoy, which you can watch below.

“Cut You Off” is out now on Goner in North America, Bad Vibrations in the UK and EU, and Damaged in Australia and New Zealand.