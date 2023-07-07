Last year Metric returned with Formentera, their first LP in four years. They’re not waiting that long between albums this time. The new-wavey Toronto indie veterans will give last year’s record a sequel this October, naturally titled Formentera II. Its lead single “Just The Once” is out today, disco string section and all.

Actually, make that “regret disco,” as Emily Haines explains:

The only way I can describe “Just The Once” is to call it “regret disco.” It’s a song for when you need to dance yourself clean. Beneath the sparkling surface, there’s a lyrical exploration of a simple word with many meanings. Once is a word that plays a game of opposites. Once can mean once-upon-a-time and refer to a moment in the past, or it can mean someday, once something happens. And as for doing something only once versus doing something once in a while, well, I think we all know how vast the difference is between the two.

Justin Broadbent directed a video for “Just The Once,” which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Detour Up”

02 “Just The Once”

03 “Stone Window”

04 “Days Of Oblivion”

05 “Who Would You Be For Me”

06 “Suckers”

07 “Nothing Is Perfect”

08 “Descendants”

09 “Go Ahead And Cry”

TOUR DATES:

07/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/10 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

07/11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/13 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/04-08/06 – St John, New Brunswick, Canada @ Area 506 Festival

08/18 – St. John’s, NFLD, Canada @ Churchill Park Music Festival

08/19-08/20 – Elora, Ontario, Canada @ Riverfest @ Bissell Park

Formentera II is out 10/13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers.