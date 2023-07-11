Last month, Fiddlehead announced their third studio album, Death Is Nothing To Us, coming August 18 via Run For Cover Records. At the time, the Boston post-hardcore staples shared a lead single, “Sullenboy,” and now they’re back with another album preview — “Sleepyhead,” which comes with a video.

Here’s what lead singer Pat Flynn had to say about Fiddlehead’s latest:

There’s no real great lyrical upside to this song. I wanted to write a song that could capture the stuck-ness that comes with deep depression. Ultimately, this is a song about tuning out and looking away from the brokenness in one’s life on earth in favor of quick comfort. It is kind of a conversation between two people or two minds. The so-called ‘Sleepyhead’ is a woeful person depressed by the way of the world who chooses to deal with the sadness of it all with excessive sleep. Somewhere in there, however, is a voice of reason that offers perspective – but, to no avail, as the two voices come together in resignation to the weight of the hold that a thick ‘bout of deep depression’ can lay on someone. I see the song as essential to the arc of the record, which ultimately turned out to be a climb out of such a sad state. So, perhaps that’s the upside?

Listen to and watch “Sleepyhead” below.

Death Is Nothing To Us is out 8/18 via Run For Cover Records.