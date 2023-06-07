Post-hardcore Boston greats Fiddlehead have announced their third studio album, Death Is Nothing To Us, coming August 18 via Run For Cover Records. Following 2021’s Between The Richness, Death Is Nothing To Us is produced and engineered by Chris Teti, who also worked on the band’s 2018 release, Springtime And Blind. In tandem with the album announce, Fiddlehead are sharing its lead single, “Sullenboy,” which also comes with a video.

“We knew we wanted to do something a little more aggressive sounding,” guitarist Alex Henery says of the album. “That kind of stuff grounds the band. I think maybe people would have expected us to go cleaner with this LP but I see this as a real mix of the first two.”

Singer Patrick Flynn adds: “I don’t want people to romanticize grief and depression, myself included. But I wanted to write about the way loss can perpetuate this feeling of sadness in your life. I didn’t intend to make some kind of thematic trilogy but there is this connection to the first two records, and this album sort of rounds out some of the stages of grief that weren’t addressed previously–especially this feeling of stickiness that a depressive attitude can have.”

Watch and listen to “Sullenboy” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Deathlife”

02 “Sleepyhead”

03 “Loserman”

04 “True Hardcore (II)”

05 “Welcome To The Situation”

06 “Sullenboy”

07 “Give It Time (II)”

08 “Queen Of Limerick”

09 “The Woes”

10 “Fiddleheads”

11 “Fifteen To Infinity”

12 “Going To Die”

TOUR DATES:

06/14 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

06/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston *

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago *

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

06/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

06/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Music Hall

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Edgemen

09/30 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ukrainian Culture Center

10/08 – Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women’s Club

02/23 – London, UK @ The Garage

* w/ Citizen

Death Is Nothing To Us is out 8/18 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.