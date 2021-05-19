On Friday, Fiddlehead will release their sophomore LP Between The Richness. The album is a tangled, uplifting piece of post-hardcore churn — a personal record that feels universal. Between The Richness makes good on all the potential of Fiddlehead’s 2018 LP Springtime And Blind and of interstitial records like the “Get My Mind Right” single. The album also carries some of the triumphant spirit of the massive reunion shows that Flynn’s old hardcore band Have Heart played in 2019. It’s a pretty amazing record.

Up until now, Fiddlehead have shared the early tracks “Million Times,” “Heart To Heart,” and “Down University.” With the album coming out Friday, The FADER has just shared a stream of the entire LP. Do yourself a favor and listen to it here.

Between The Richness is out 5/21 on Run For Cover Records. Read our interview with Fiddlehead here.