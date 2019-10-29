Fiddlehead – “Get My Mind Right” & “Stay In The Room”

Last year, Boston band Fiddlehead released a great debut album, Springtime And Blind, and today they’re back with two new tracks, “Get My Mind Right” and “Stay In The Room.” The latter is a leftover from the Springtime And Blind sessions, but “Get My Mind Right” is a little fresher and features a big, blown-out chorus that acts as a cry for help. “You said you’d help me get my mind right,” Pat Flynn yells back and forth to himself on it, the band frothing around him in a claustrophobic heat.

Flynn shared some words about the first track:

Get My Mind Right,’ is a song trying to revolt against a state of quiet desperation, largely brought on by the feeling of being left behind. Sometimes, living in isolation, like a small, quiet town that seems to slow the passing of time to a grinding halt, can further exacerbate the desperation to a point where one is left with the only option of asking for anyone to help. Resolution, however, CAN come from the understanding that we are all the masters of our own minds and that we, ourselves, decide how to navigate the depressing paradoxical path of a life that seems to go too fast and go nowhere at the same time. In short, it is a song about living in a place called, Acushnet.

Listen to both below.

<a href="http://fiddleheadma.bandcamp.com/album/get-my-mind-right" target="_blank">Get My Mind Right by Fiddlehead</a>

“Get My Mind Right” b/w “Stay In The Room” is out now via Run For Cover.