Fiddlehead – “Heart To Heart”

Last month, Fiddlehead announced a new album called Between The Richness. They also shared a powerful lead single called “Million Times,” which subsequently topped our favorite songs of the week. Today, they’re back with another preview of the album.

Fiddlehead’s latest is called “Heart To Heart.” Here’s what frontman Pat Flynn had to say about it:

The lyrics to this song serve as both a letter to my children on how to communicate with me after I eventually move on into whatever comes after death, and an imagined conversation with my own father who is now 11 years gone. Essentially, it’s a song about finding ways to reconnect with those we love, despite the hard barriers between life and death. The music has this feel of infinity to it. I remember hearing the ending for the first time and having the emotional impulse to tear through the channels of time and speak with the people who have gone into the unknown. That felt appropriate for the type of message I was trying to write.

Check it out below.

Between The Richness is out 5/21 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.