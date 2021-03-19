The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Since the members of Squid are young and in a hyped-up band, presumably they might not ever have to adjust to the drudgery of office jobs and more traditional careers — or, at least, not for a long time. But we still live in a big capitalistic system, so "Paddling" could be about Squid's friends exiting school and getting jobs, and it could be about the things we're all wired to place value on. "Paddling" gets at a certain kind of dehumanizing drift, its steady and slowly intensifying beat mirroring the feeling of getting caught up in the requirements of adulthood — that disorientation and blur that hits when you're a few years removed from the constant upward movement of a school system.



"Patient and in control," "Just do what you're told," "You comb your hair and you tense the muscle," the very word "paddling" — Squid use all kinds of little images of what's expected of people, how they lose themselves in routine. This stuff all exists within the post-punk history Squid are playing with. A disassociation from the society around us, competing voices across "Paddling" play as a sort of cerebral analysis of how easily we all become little unthinking creatures in a giant ecosystem. But Squid don't let "Paddling" settle there. The arty detachment of its verses eventually boils over, that beat pushing the band into a catchy chorus that serves as a release before the song's conclusion. That's when Ollie Judge enters, screaming his way through an effort to ward off the numbness of more quotidian life: "Don't push me in!" —Ryan