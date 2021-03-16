Sorry – “Separate” & “Cigarette Packet”

Just about a year ago, Sorry released their long-awaited debut — the great 925. (We named it one of the best albums of 2020.) They would’ve spent some time on the road after but, of course, that was all cancelled. Instead it seems Sorry may have used all the quarantine time to start working on some new music. They debuted two new songs on a live album released in February, and today they’re back with two more.

The new songs are called “Separate” and “Cigarette Packet.” Given they were made during lockdown, Sorry have leaned into less of a band sound and something slightly more electronic-driven. “These songs came from ideas we worked on from home during last year,” Asha Lorenz said in a press release. “The sounds are quite metallic / silver / grey and the lyrical ideas are repetitive almost as if they are whispers / mantras/ worries that you’d say to yourself and keep to yourself.”

The songs also come with clips made by Flasha Prod, the collaboration between Lorenz and Flo Webb. Here’s what Lorenz had to say about the visuals:

We try and make the videos in a playful way whilst also expressing lots of mood and emotion; the use of black space and never showing full faces or using objects (like the toy cars) makes it feel like they’re flashes of thought or surreal memories. We loosely based “Separate” on the J. G. Ballard novel Crash. It’s as if the water is his mind and he’s relaying or planning the series of crashes with the toy cars. Most of all, the videos are used for the colour splash or the movement to give the song almost another layer of rhythm that’s maybe audibly invisible but you visually can feel it within the song. With “Cigarette Packet,” we wanted it to feel claustrophobic and for intensity to build where it felt right. The mouths all merge into one voice, by the end it’s hard to tell who’s saying what, as if all your friends or people you meet are just parts of you. It’s weird what your mind chooses to hear or remember.

Check them out below.