Half of my Stereogum brethren got to see Sorry live in Brooklyn last year, at their first US headlining show, right before the pandemic shut everything down. I, who no longer live in New York, did not (it’s fine) but now I can live vicariously through this new live album that Sorry have just put out. A Night At The Windmill was not recorded at that specific show — instead, it was recorded last fall at the Windmill Brixton, a venue in London that a lot of their fellow UK upstarts play at.

Sorry mostly play songs from their acclaimed 2020 debut 925, but they also debut two new tracks: “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved” and “I Miss The Fool That I Loved.” Those are quite exciting, as is the opportunity to hear a band that I’ve been talking up since 2017 and that many on this side of the pond have not had the chance to see live.

Proceeds from A Night At The Windmill will go toward the venue. (Black Midi and Black Country, New Road have both taken part in other events to raise money for the venue.) The album is not streaming as of now but can be purchased at Bandcamp, where physical copies are going for $27.99 but a digital download will cost you a whopping $925. Sorry?