Fiddlehead – “Down University”
Post-hardcore/emo crew Fiddlehead have released another single from their forthcoming sophomore effort Between The Richness. “Down University” follows the release of “Heart To Heart” and “Million Times,” both ’90s-influenced anthems grappling with grief. This new track is an interesting change — it’s got an academic twist, so it’s worth mentioning that frontman (and Have Heart veteran) Pat Flynn is a high school teacher.
Against the usual grungy guitars and mid-tempo beat, Flynn is like a guidance counselor telling a student to take it easy: “Rising pressure and stress to measure/ Up to standards set so high in your mind.” The song turns into a chant of different schools, until he announces: “No one cares/ It’s just a name/ You are more than a degree.” It’s all very encouraging.
Listen to “Down University” below.
Between The Richness is out 5/21 via Run For Cover Records.