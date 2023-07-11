Back in May, Margaret Glaspy announced her third full-length album, Echo The Diamond, which is out in August. At the time, she introduced the project with lead single “Act Natural,” and today she’s sharing another LP preview, “Memories.”

“‘Memories’ was probably the most challenging song for me to track; the take you hear is the only one I was able to get through completely,” Glaspy says in a statement. “It was a level of vulnerability I’d never gotten on record, and it holds a special place in my heart now. Even though it’s about a very specific loss for me, it seems to ricochet in different ways for anyone who hears it.”

Listen to “Memories” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade record Store (performance and album signing)

09/12 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk *

09/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *

09/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX *

09/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *

09/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

09/20 – London, UK @ Omeara

09/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room Colectivo

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man Records

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage – Vinyl

10/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/07 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

*opening for Half Moon Run

Echo The Diamond is out 8/18 via ATO.