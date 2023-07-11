Margaret Glaspy – “Memories”
Back in May, Margaret Glaspy announced her third full-length album, Echo The Diamond, which is out in August. At the time, she introduced the project with lead single “Act Natural,” and today she’s sharing another LP preview, “Memories.”
“‘Memories’ was probably the most challenging song for me to track; the take you hear is the only one I was able to get through completely,” Glaspy says in a statement. “It was a level of vulnerability I’d never gotten on record, and it holds a special place in my heart now. Even though it’s about a very specific loss for me, it seems to ricochet in different ways for anyone who hears it.”
Listen to “Memories” below.
TOUR DATES:
08/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade record Store (performance and album signing)
09/12 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk *
09/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *
09/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX *
09/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *
09/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *
09/20 – London, UK @ Omeara
09/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room Colectivo
10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man Records
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage – Vinyl
10/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
11/04 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s
11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/07 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
11/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
*opening for Half Moon Run
Echo The Diamond is out 8/18 via ATO.