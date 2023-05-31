It’s been three years since Margaret Glaspy’s last album, Devotion, which ended up coming out at the very beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. During the pandemic, Glaspy got super into the covers game. Last year, she released two new tracks for Valetine’s Day and one to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Today, she’s announcing her next full-length album — it’s called Echo The Diamond and it’ll be released in August. She produced it with her partner and close collaborator Julian Lage, recording it at Manhattan’s Reservoir Studios with drummer David King and bassist Chris Morrissey. Glaspy is introducing the album with lead single “Act Natural,” which she says is “about trying to play it cool when you meet someone remarkable.”

“I wrote it in the afternoon in the back of a tour bus and the riff came separately when I got home. It is one of my favorite songs on the record to play live,” she continued. Watch a video for it directed by Phineas Alexander below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Act Natural”

02 “Get Back”

03 “Female Brain”

04 “Irish Goodbye”

05 “I Didn’t Think So”

06 “Memories”

07 “Turn The Engine”

08 “Hammer And The Nail

09 “My Eyes”

10 “People Who Talk”

Echo The Diamond is out 8/18 via ATO. Pre-order it here.