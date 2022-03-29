Margaret Glaspy – “Heart Shape”

Last month, just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Margaret Glaspy released a new song called “Love Is Real.” At the time, it was announced “Love Is Real” would eventually come out as a single with a B-side called “Heart Shape,” a song Glaspy had already debuted live. The day has arrived, and now we get to hear the finished recording of “Heart Shape.”

“The making of this song lifted me out of my COVID funk,” Glaspy said in a statement. “Not being able to make music with my friends hit me hard during quarantine and made me realize why it is so special. I took the opportunity as a sign to get out of my comfort zone — every musician played on this song remotely and for me it was a new way to make art. It reminded me that music is basically magic. It can miraculously transcend location, space, and time.”

Check it out below.