Margaret Glaspy – “Love Is Real”

Margaret Glaspy loves singing about love. It’s one of the major threads of her work, including her last album, 2020’s Devotion. So, appropriately enough, now you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new Glaspy song called “Love Is Real.”

“Love Is Real” is the A-side to a single Glaspy is releasing in March, right before she hits the road opening for Spoon. Here’s what he had to say about it:

For the last three years, I’ve been humming this song. What you hear now is a voice memo of myself and Julian Lage playing it in our Brooklyn laundry room put to a string arrangement recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas. This song has taken on many different meanings and in my mind it has been directed toward different people. In the end, I think I needed to hear this song the most to remember that love is real and that I belong. For all of the heartache that life brings, there is infinite love. Now, maybe it can be a reminder for someone else.

Check it out below.