Deeper – “Tele”

Alexa Viscius

New Music July 11, 2023 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Deeper have a new album on the way called Careful!, their first for Sub Pop Records. We’ve already heard “Build A Bridge” and “Sub” from it, and today they’re back with a third single, “Tele.”

“Tele’ is a song without its shield. In past Deeper compositions, we would hide behind jerky guitars and abstract vocals telling a story only we could decipher,” the band said in a statement. “With ‘Tele’ we wanted to explore the vulnerability behind our music and give focus to the melody and mood of the song. Replacing guitars with synthesizers and drums with samplers we stumbled upon a new way to approach a Deeper song.”

They continued:

We wanted to make a darker track that people could dance to. Since the foundation is built on a sampler beat, it’s the kind of song we could’ve only created with the limitations of the pandemic. The electronic components left more space for the rhythm, so our engineer Dave started playing with a busier bass line for the verses and laid down the hook on the first pass. At the end we wanted the synth parts to constantly overtake one another and hopefully make the listener feel like they’re being swallowed into the song.

Watch a video for “Tele” below.

Careful! is out 9/8 via Sub Pop.

James Rettig

tags in this article

