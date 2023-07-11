Last month in Austin, the goths were out at the Oblivion Access Festival. I didn’t get to see the mysterious Los Angeles duo Drab Majesty, since I had to go interview some noise-rock miscreants when they were playing, but I did see a whole lot of people out in full sleek dark finery in triple-digit weather. It was impressive. Based on everything I’ve heard from Drab Majesty’s forthcoming mini-album An Object In Motion, that show would’ve been impressive, too.

An Object In Motion is coming out next month. First single “Vanity” features Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, and it’s awesome. Today, Drab Majesty follow that one with their new song “The Skin And The Glove.” This one’s got the moaning echo-drenched vocals, the hazy ripples of acoustic guitar, the deep-sea bass-churn, and the vague echoes of psychedelia. Modern-rock radio would’ve been all over this thing in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The song evokes the Sisters Of Mercy and Love And Rockets, but it also stands up just fine on its own. Check it out below.

An Object In Motion is out 8/25 on Dais.