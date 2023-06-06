Drab Majesty – “Vanity” (Feat. Rachel Goswell)

Drab Majesty – “Vanity” (Feat. Rachel Goswell)

Under the guise of the androgynous Deb Demure, Marriages drummer Andrew Clinco has been leading the darkwave/shoegaze (or “tragic wave”) act Drab Majesty for more than a decade. The band is gearing up for a new EP called An Object In Motion, preceded today by a lead single featuring a music legend.

The new Drab Majesty single “Vanity” features Rachel Goswell, the singer best known for elevating the otherworldly swirl of Slowdive and its dreamy country-folk offshoot Mojave 3. (Among her various side projects, don’t sleep on Minor Victories.) It’s a glimmering goth ballad that makes good use of its six-minute runtime. Listen below.

An Object In Motion is out 8/25 on Dais.

