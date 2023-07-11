Judas Priest Replacing Ozzy Osbourne At Power Trip Festival

Ozzy Osbourne announced Monday that he’s pulling out of Power Trip, the gargantuan hard rock festival at the Coachella site that has nothing to do with the band Power Trip. At the time, the Ozzman announced, “The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.” Today Billboard reports that the band in question is Judas Priest.

Power Trip is going down Oct. 6-8 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. It’s promoted by Goldenvoice, the same company that holds Coachella and the country-themed Stagecoach festival at the same venue. Other artists performing at the event include Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and Iron Maiden. The setup mirrors that of Desert Trip, the classic rock fest that took place at the same site in 2016, with no undercard and two headliners per night.