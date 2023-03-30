Remember Desert Trip? In the fall of 2016, Coachella promoter Goldenvoice brought six giants of classic rock to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same site where Coachella and the country festival Stagecoach are held every spring. It ran for two weekends, and then it was done. Now Goldenvoice is bringing back the concept, but with icons of hard rock and heavy metal.

Running from Oct. 6-8 at Empire Polo Club, the newly launched Power Trip festival will feature Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden on Friday, AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne (who is apparently healthy enough to perform) on Saturday, and Metallica and Tool on Sunday. You can register here to buy tickets, which go on sale April 6 at 10AM PT. They will cost you dearly, but you already knew that.

As for the name: Yes, Power Trip is a play on Desert Trip, and yes, it seems pretty disrespectful to Power Trip, the legendary Texas metal band, whose frontman Riley Gale passed away in 2020. The branding was apparently too good to pass up, but yeah, it kind of sucks. Great lineup, though.