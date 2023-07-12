Later this summer, the experimental Los Angeles noise-rockers Sprain will release their ambitious two-hour album The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine. The band pushed themselves so hard while recording the album that they almost called it quits. We’ve already posted first single “Man Proposes, God Disposes,” and now Sprain have followed that one with “Privilege Of Being,” a strange song that has an even stranger video.

“Privilege Of Being” is a warped, guttural, atmospheric track that swirls with bad vibes. It feels like it’s all strings and baritone moans, and its video gives it more of an ominous, hallucinatory air. Director Alex Kent shows two people speaking silently, with subtitles, and their conversations are either existential acting-class exercises or statements about the impossibility of connection. It’s some real Beckett shit. Check it out below.

The Lamb As Effigy is out 9/1 on The Flenser.