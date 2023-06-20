Sprain, the noisy and volatile LA rock band that’s signed to the great experimental-leaning West Coast label The Flenser, are about to follow up 2020’s As Lost Through Collision. To kick off Labor Day weekend, they’ll release their new LP The Lamb As Effigy, which boasts the alternate title Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine. They’ve paired the announcement with opening track “Man Proposes, God Disposes,” which takes us on a spindly, scraping, ultimately explosive post-rock journey over the course of seven minutes. Listen below, and stick around for the false ending.

<a href="https://sprain.bandcamp.com/album/the-lamb-as-effigy">The Lamb As Effigy by Sprain</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Man Proposes, God Disposes”

02 “Reiterations”

03 “Privilege Of Being”

04 “Margin For Error”

05 “The Commercial Nude”

06 “The Reclining Nude”

07 “We Think So Ill of You”

08 “God, Or Whatever You Call It”

The Lamb As Effigy is out 9/1 on The Flenser.