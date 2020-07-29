A month ago the LA post-rock band Sprain shared “Worship House,” an impressive introduction to their new album As Lost Through Collision. Now they’ve revealed the album’s closing track, a 10-minute slow-build called “Constant Hum.” Slowly but surely, the music expands from its creeping, spidery genesis into harrowing noisy outbursts. It’s the sort of song that demands you immerse yourself in it, and in this case the investment proves well worth it. Listen below.

As Lost Through Collision is out 9/4 on The Flenser. Pre-order it here.