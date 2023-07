Paramore’s tour in support of this year’s grand return This Is Why rolled into Houston Tuesday night. Onstage at the Toyota Center, Hayley Williams took a moment to salute a local legend by singing a bit of “I Miss You” from Beyoncé’s 4. There are not a lot of singers who can do justice to a Beyoncé song, but Williams handled her business here. Watch footage below.

Beyoncé????? pic.twitter.com/BxGTflhGvT — E’Twaun Paramoore (Tour SZN and Waiting For Dame) (@Marco_Romo) July 12, 2023