I’ve never been to San Jose, but I now have a mental image of the city as a place where you can get spinkicked just for living. There are so many heavy-ass hardcore bands coming from that town, and even if it’s just the same small group of people playing in all these different bands, those people are talented and industrious enough that they must just run the whole city, right? The new Field Of Flames EP does nothing to contradict my imaginary idea of a land where people crowdkill while they’re out grocery shopping.

The Field Of Flames lineup includes members of bands like Sunami, Extinguish, and Dare. The band has a metallic hard-bounce style that’s right down the center of the plate. This isn’t experimental hardcore. Instead, it’s the kind of music that forces you to get up and start swinging your limbs around dangerously before you even know what’s going on. The band released their full-length debut Constructing A War Against You last year, and now they’re back with Suspend This Life, a new three-track EP that opens with a song that’s just called “Field Of Flames.” All of these tracks are brutal and efficient, and all of them get the job done. Listen below.

Suspend This Life is out now on Streets Of Hate.