The Bay Area hardcore scene might be the strongest in the country right now. There’s been a flood of great records from there, and we’ve got a new one today. Some of the members of San Jose’s Field Of Flames are also in bands like Sunami, Dare, and Extinguish. As Field Of Flames, they make righteously diesel ’90s-style straight-edge metallic hardcore — that real Earth Crisis “the world deserves to die painfully” type shit. Last year, the band released a monster of an EP called Remnants Of A Collapsed Existence. Today, they’ve come out blasting with a new LP that might go even harder.

The excellently titled Constructing A War Against You isn’t exactly a huge time commitment. It’s got seven songs, and it’s less than 18 minutes long. But if you’re going to click play, you should probably budget in time for a hospital visit, since there’s a good chance that you’ll be infected by the spirit and just start smashing cinderblocks over your head. This is some hardbody music, and you can stream it below.

Constructing A War Against You is out now on Indecision Records. Physical copies will include the four tracks from the Remnants Of A Collapsed Existence EP.