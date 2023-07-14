Claud, the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, has released their sophomore album, Supermodels, which features lead single “Every Fucking Time.” Along with the album’s release, Claud has unveiled a video for the track “A Good Thing,” produced by Claud and Dan Wilson. And guess what? The video stars Paul Rudd as a frazzled postal worker. It also features Claud enacting something like the plot of Weezer’s “Undone (The Sweater Song).”

Here’s what Claud had to say about the video, which was filmed in New York and LA and directed by Christina Xing:

Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album. Songs like “A Good Thing” and “Paul Rudd” capture an anthemic, everything works out in the end type feeling. That’s why I had to have Paul Rudd in the music video for “A Good Thing.” I met him briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it. In the email I explained that “Paul Rudd” and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!

Watch “A Good Thing” starring Paul Rudd below.

Supermodels is out now via Saddest Factory Records.