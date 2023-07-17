Texan post-rock greats Explosions In The Sky haven’t exactly been silent for the past seven years. Two years ago, the band soundtracked the public-TV nature documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas. But there hasn’t been a proper Explosions In The Sky album since the band came out with The Wilderness in 2016. Today, EITS announce plans to follow that album with their seventh studio LP. It’ll be out in two months, and it’s called End.

That title might imply finality, but Explosions In The Sky are quick to assure the world, via press release, that End will not be their last album. Instead, End is the band’s meditation on the mysterious inevitability of death. They’ve just shared opening track “Ten Billion People,” which starts out as a clicky/beepy groove, with echoes of motorik and IDM, before exploding into the band’s grand-scale beauty.

Here’s what the band says about the album in a press release:

Our starting point was the concept of an ending — death, or the end of a friendship or relationship. Every song comes from a story, or an idea one of us has had that we’ve all expanded on and made its own world. Maybe it’s our nature, but we kept feeling that the album title was ultimately open to a lot more interpretation. The end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.

The band has also announced plans to tour the US and Europe. Below, check out “Ten Billion People,” the End tracklist, and their upcoming tourdates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ten Billion People”

02 “Moving On”

03 “Loved Ones”

04 “Peace Or Quiet”

05 “All Mountains”

06 “The Fight”

07 “It’s Never Going To Stop”

TOUR DATES:

9/15 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music

9/16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

9/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

9/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

9/22 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater

9/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

9/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/01 – Boaston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

10/05 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/06 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/08 – London, UK @ Troxy

11/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

11/11 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

11/13 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenberg

11/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra

11/15 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

11/17 – Paris, France @ Bataclan

11/18 – Lyon, France @ L’EpicerieModerne

11/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Razzmatazz

11/20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

End is out 9/15 on Temporary Residence.