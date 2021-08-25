Explosions In The Sky – “Climbing Bear”

Texan post-rock greats Explosions In The Sky have a rare gift for making things sound a whole lot more epic; Friday Night Lights simply wouldn’t hit the same without their ringing chords. Today, EITS have announced their first soundtrack album since they scored the 2014 David Gordon Green/Al Pacino drama Manglehorn. The band made a whole album of music to soundtrack Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas, a new PBS documentary about the National Park in the band’s home state.

Big Bend actually aired earlier this year on PBS, with narration from Thomas Haden Church. This fall, Explosions In The Sky will follow their 2016 album The Wilderness with the soundtrack LP Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television). They’ve just shared a lovely, majestic instrumental called “Climbing Bear,” which definitely sounds like a great accompaniment for images of animals in an American desert. EITS always bring the goosebump moments, and the point where the drums kick in has that tingle. Below, check out the song and the Big Bend tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chisos”

02 “Climbing Bear”

03 “Woodpecker”

04 “Spring”

05 “Flying”

06 “Camouflage”

07 “Swimming”

08 “Stories In Stone”

09 “Summer”

10 “Nightfall”

11 “Owl Hunting”

12 “Sunrise”

13 “Big Horns”

14 “Autumn”

15 “Cubs”

16 “Pallid Bats”

17 “Rains Legacy”

18 “Bird Family”

19 “Winter”

20 “Human History”

Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television) is out 10/1 on Temporary Residence. You can watch the Big Bend documentary here.