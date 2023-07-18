Watch Self Esteem Receive Honorary Doctorate From University Of Sheffield

An honorary doctorate might not help you get a job, but it’s got to be good for your… self-esteem. Sorry! I’m sorry. Rebecca Lucy Taylor, the British musician who was once half of the duo Slow Club and who now records as Self Esteem, is a Mercury Prize nominee, and she recently toured the UK, sharing her stage with absurd ’90s TV sensation Mr. Blobby and with an Arctic Monkeys tribute band called the Arctic Numpties. Now, she’s the proud holder of an honorary doctorate from the University Of Sheffield.

Taylor comes from Rotherham, a suburb of Sheffield, and she accepted her doctorate yesterday. In a video that she posted on Instagram, Taylor told the graduating class about how her journey, like theirs, is neverending: “When I was asked if I would accept this honorary doctorate, my first thought was well, no, I don’d deserve it. Everyone will think, ‘Who is she? She never went to uni, anyway’… This morning, when I looked in a mirror and didn’t know if I looked good enough, I realized the journey is never over.” Watch it below.