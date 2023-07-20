Last year, the massively influential Florida rapper Denzel Curry released his very good album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future. In the past few months, he’s covered Erykah Badu on a live-in-studio Spotify release and headlined the hardcore-centric UK festival Outbreak. Now, Curry is teasing 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT RELOADED, the apparent sequel to his short, hectic 2020 project 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. Today, he’s got a new song, and it’s a banger.

The new Denzel Curry single “Blood On My Nikez” feels like a throwback to his Raider Klan origins. The track is a concussive two-minute energy-blast with Curry growling out some guttural tough-talk over churning horns and eerie harpsichords: “No, I’m not a killer, but my dawg got a darker heart/ And they said he was a demon, so tonight we’ll be playin’ God.” Director Omar Jones’ video feels like an A24 take on a Florida street-rap video, and it looks cool as hell. Check it out below.