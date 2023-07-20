Denzel Curry – “Blood On My Nikez”
Last year, the massively influential Florida rapper Denzel Curry released his very good album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future. In the past few months, he’s covered Erykah Badu on a live-in-studio Spotify release and headlined the hardcore-centric UK festival Outbreak. Now, Curry is teasing 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT RELOADED, the apparent sequel to his short, hectic 2020 project 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. Today, he’s got a new song, and it’s a banger.
The new Denzel Curry single “Blood On My Nikez” feels like a throwback to his Raider Klan origins. The track is a concussive two-minute energy-blast with Curry growling out some guttural tough-talk over churning horns and eerie harpsichords: “No, I’m not a killer, but my dawg got a darker heart/ And they said he was a demon, so tonight we’ll be playin’ God.” Director Omar Jones’ video feels like an A24 take on a Florida street-rap video, and it looks cool as hell. Check it out below.