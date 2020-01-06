Stream Denzel Curry’s 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT Mix

Back in November 2018 — after he’d released his buzz-building TA13OO but before he dropped his stardom-confirming ZUU — the talented and influential Florida rapper Denzel Curry posted a photo of a blood moon with the text “13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT.” At the time there was some speculation he’d be releasing a new project under that name in January 2019, but it never materialized, and Curry moved on. A year later, 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT is here.

The EP-length “mixx” crams eight songs into 13 minutes and is credited to ZXLTRXN, which Curry once described as “the formulation of all my personalities, which is Aquarius’Killa, Raven Miyagi and Denny Cascade, all into Denzel Curry together.” Guests include Ghostmane, Zillakami, Xavier Wulf, and AK from the Underachievers, and the sound returns to the grimy SoundCloud rap swamps from which Curry first emerged. With that spirit in mind, the project is only available on YouTube as one uninterrupted track at the moment, with no plans to put it on the other streaming services.

Stream the full 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT below.