Haim – “Home”

New Music July 21, 2023 7:39 AM By Chris DeVille

Haim – “Home”

New Music July 21, 2023 7:39 AM By Chris DeVille

Today’s the big day: Barbie, the nonstop promotional campaign of the summer, culminates in an actual movie you can see in theaters (before or after Oppenheimer, of course). Barbie: The Album is also out today, which means we get to hear some of the anticipated tracks that were not shared in advance. Last night Tame Impala’s “Journey To The World” leaked out a few hours early, and now it’s time to spotlight “Home,” Haim’s contribution to the film. I haven’t seen Barbie yet, but my understanding is that “Journey To The Real World” soundtracks Barbie’s journey to the real world. So does “Home,” which finds Danielle Haim repeatedly singing, “I’m going home/ Take me home,” play when Barbie is going back home? A mystery that can only be solved on the silver screen! Good song though. Listen below.

And here’s the whole album if you’re curious:

Barbie: The Album is out now on Atlantic.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Anti-Flag Announce Break Up Following Possible Rape Accusations Against Frontman

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Blur The Ballad Of Darren

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest