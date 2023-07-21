The much, much, much-hyped Barbie movie hits theaters tonight, and its accompanying soundtrack featuring contributions from Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, HAIM, Billie Eilish, and PinkPantheress drops at midnight tonight. There’s also a new Tame Impala song on the soundtrack — it’s called “Journey To The Real World.” It plays as Barbie (Margo Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) travel from Barbie Land to the real world.

Stereogum won’t include any spoilers except to say that there is also a Stephen Malkmus joke in the movie. Listen to “Journey To The Real World” below.

The Barbie soundtrack is out now on Atlantic Records.