The countdown is on for Greta Gerwig’s highly (highly) anticipated Barbie movie, which comes out July 21 and has a star-studded soundtrack with contributions from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Haim, Tame Impala, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, PinkPantheress, and many more. We’ve already heard Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” which was featured in the movie’s second trailer, and today we get to hear PinkPantheress’ Barbie track: “Angel.” It’s bubbly, fantastical, and has a funny, fiddly hoedown sample. How very Western Fun Barbie.

Listen and enjoy below.

The Barbie soundtrack is out 7/21 via Atlantic Records.