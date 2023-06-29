We’re a little less than a month away from the release of Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21, and its soundtrack is out on the same day. It has a star-studded roster and we’ve heard the contributions of Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, and PinkPantheress already. Today, Charli XCX is putting out her Barbie soundtrack song, “Speed Drive,” a metallic banger whose chorus flips a bit of “Mickey.”

“i’d always played with barbie whilst i was growing up but my first proper life changing barbie experience was when i went on a cruise ship holiday with my parents at the age of 4 (lol),” Charli wrote in an Instagram post last week, continuing:

there was a talent competition on the boat and i begged my parents to let me enter. they were certain i’d get on stage and crumble especially as all i wanted to do was sing aqua’s “barbie girl” a capella, on my own, no musical backing track or anything. i did my hair in pigtails and wore my favorite tartan skirt and sang the song on a huge empty stage whilst my parents freaked out, getting ready for me to have a total breakdown – but apparently i was fine, i just got up there and sang my little heart out and won the whole thing. i’d always loved the escapism my barbies provided me with and its kind of a full circle moment to be a part of this soundtrack and movie. so thank you so much mark and greta for having me

Listen to “Speed Drive” below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@charlixcx/video/7250104448750521627

The Barbie soundtrack is out 7/21 via Atlantic Records.