Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has existed as a meme from the moment it was announced, but it’s actually coming out this summer, apparently with the kind of star-studded soundtrack that used to be more of a fixture of the entertainment business. Executive produced by Mark Ronson, Barbie: The Album is coming July 21, the same day the movie hits theaters, and Rolling Stone just reported its lineup.

Dua Lipa, who has an acting role in Barbie, will have the album’s lead single with “Dance The Night,” dropping later today. Ryan Gosling, who’s playing Ken in the movie, is also on the soundtrack; recall that he used to have an experimental band called Dead Man’s Bones and did some singing in La La Land, among other musical ventures. Margot Robbie, however, does not seem to have a song in the film.

It would not make sense to have a Barbie soundtrack without the queen of the Barbz herself, Nicki Minaj, and indeed she’ll be included, as will her recent “Princess Diana” collaborator Ice Spice. Some of the bigger artists on the indie-pop borderline are on board: Tame Impala, Haim, Charli XCX. Who else? Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Karol G, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, GAYLE, the Kid Laroi, Khalid, Fifty Fifty, Kali, and more to be announced.

Unfortunately, the “Barbie Girl” cover teased by Alice Glass is not affiliated with the project.

Watch the new trailer for Barbie below — you can hear some of Dua Lipa’s new song and a snippet of the remix of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice — and check out the soundtrack’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 Lizzo – “Pink”

02 Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night”

03 Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World” (w/ Aqua)

04 Charli XCX – “Speed Drive”

05 KAROL G – “WATITI” (Feat. Aldo Ranks)

06 TBA

07 Tame Impala – “Journey To The Real World”

08 Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

09 Dominic Fike – “Hey Blondie”

10 HAIM – “Home”

11 TBA

12 The Kid LAROI – “Forever & Again”

13 Khalid – “Silver Platter”

14 PinkPantheress – “Angel”

15 GAYLE – “Butterflies”

16 Ava Max – “Choose Your Fighter”

17 FIFTY FIFTY – “Barbie Dreams” (Feat. Kali)

The Barbie soundtrack is out 7/21 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.