YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Ends After Judge Declares Mistrial

In late 2018, Florida rapper YNW Melly (real name Jamell Demons) was arrested and subsequently charged with double murder for allegedly shooting and killing two of his friends, rappers Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser.” At the time, YNW Melly pled not guilty, while prosecutors made it clear they were seeking the death penalty. Since then, the rapper was placed in Broward County Jail awaiting trial. Today, a Broward County judge has declared a mistrial.

Following the trial’s closing arguments on Thursday, the jury started deliberations but were unable to come to a unanimous verdict. It’s unclear whether state prosecutors will try to charge him with anything else, but for now YNW Melly may walk free.