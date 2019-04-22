YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty In Murder Case

Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in YNW Melly’s double murder case. The rapper was charged in February in the shooting of his two friends last October, and pleaded not guilty last month.

YNW Melly’s attorney Jason Roger Williams told Billboard that the prosecution had always planned to push for the death penalty. “The prosecution wasn’t hiding the ball on this. They were very clear in articulating this was their plan,” he told them.

“A lot of the time, prosecutors and police officers will hold stuff that doesn’t support the theory of their case until the evening of trial,” Williams continued. “We want this to be a fair process. If it’s a truth finding process, we hope they will turn over everything early on in the case. If they do, we feel that it’s going to be very supportive of innocence in this case.”