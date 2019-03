YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, was charged in double murder last month for shooting two of his friends, rappers Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” last October, as Miramar Police reports. Now, the emerging Florida rapper has pled not guilty. His co-defendant YNW Bortlen, real name Cortlen Henry, will have his trial this Monday. Demons most recently collaborated with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities.”