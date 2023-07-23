Watch Taylor Swift And Haim Perform “No Body, No Crime” Live For The First Time In Seattle
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is nearing the end of its United States leg — though there are many international shows to come — and Haim has joined up as one of the openers for the remainder of the US dates. This weekend, Swift is in Seattle for two nights at Lumen Field, and last night she brought out Haim for the live debut of “no body, no crime” during the evermore portion of the set list. Swift and the sisters rose from the stage to perform the track. “no body no crime” took the place of “tis the damn season” in the setlist. Check out some clips below.
https://twitter.com/rainstormsswift/status/1682959351601061889
https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1682960606075432960
https://twitter.com/Angelasversion3/status/1683006912881897473
Seattle night one also got two tracks during the surprise songs segment: Reputation‘s “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and Red‘s “Everything Has Changed.” Here are clips of those:
https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZ/status/1682993129887252481