Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is nearing the end of its United States leg — though there are many international shows to come — and Haim has joined up as one of the openers for the remainder of the US dates. This weekend, Swift is in Seattle for two nights at Lumen Field, and last night she brought out Haim for the live debut of “no body, no crime” during the evermore portion of the set list. Swift and the sisters rose from the stage to perform the track. “no body no crime” took the place of “tis the damn season” in the setlist. Check out some clips below.

https://twitter.com/rainstormsswift/status/1682959351601061889

https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1682960606075432960

Danielle Haim’s No Body, No Crime guitar solo #HAIMattheErasTour pic.twitter.com/DmOnEoMo3h — Haim source ♡ (@haimsource) July 23, 2023

https://twitter.com/Angelasversion3/status/1683006912881897473

The Haim sisters and Taylor Swift entering from below the stage for No Body, No Crime #HAIMattheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NVfFgCbdTs — Haim source ♡ (@haimsource) July 23, 2023

Siostry HAIM tańczące do „You Need To Calm Down”! pic.twitter.com/TKygEdgGxA — Taylor Swift Poland (@TSwiftNewsPL) July 23, 2023

Seattle night one also got two tracks during the surprise songs segment: Reputation‘s “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and Red‘s “Everything Has Changed.” Here are clips of those:

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 for "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"pic.twitter.com/hD4VYPQ4Qg — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 23, 2023

https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZ/status/1682993129887252481