Right now, The Righteous Gemstones, Danny McBride’s HBO comedy about a dysfunctional family about vainglorious televangelists, is by far the best thing on television. The third season of The Righteous Gemstones is nearing its conclusion, and last night’s episode was a doozy. One of the highlights of the the show was Sturgill Simpson, who’s just been lurking in the background all season, finally getting a spotlight moment — one where he sings the absolute shit out of a country classic. Now, his version of that song is already out there on streaming services.

Most of us didn’t even know that Sturgill Simpson was on The Righteous Gemstones until this season’s trailer came out in May. Sturgill plays Brother Marshall, one of the foot soldiers in Steve Zahn’s snake-handler militia, and he’s barely had three lines of dialogue all season. Without spoiling anything, though, last night featured Zahn asking Brother Marshall to lead the congregation in a song, and we got to hear Sturgill Simpson sing “All The Gold In California.”

Now: “All The Gold In California” has some great harmonies, but that is not a religious song. “All The Gold In California” was a #1 hit for Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band in 1979, and it’s about how all the gold in California is in a bank in the middle of Beverly Hills in somebody else’s name. That song, in the right context, is cinematic, and last night’s Righteous Gemstones was cinematic. As far as I can tell, nobody has posted video of that Righteous Gemstones moment online, which is just as well, since you couldn’t avoid spoilers while watching. But you can listen to a studio version of that cover that does not include the show’s plot hijinks.

Sturgill Simpson’s cover of “All The Gold In California” is credited to Brother Marshall And The Choir Of Fire, and it’s got its own cover art and everything. It goes hard. Simpson and his backup singers really made a meal out of that key change. Below, listen to the cover and the Larry Gatlin original.

If you didn’t spend your evening after last night’s Gemstones looking up YouTube videos of “All The Gold In California,” then you and me are not the same. A quick bonus: This 2018 TV performance of “All The Gold In California,” from the Gatlin Brothers and the Oak Ridge Boys, really does look like it could’ve been a Righteous Gemstones scene.

What a song, man.