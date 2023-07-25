A few weeks ago, Patio returned with “En Plein Air,” and today they’re announcing a new album, Collection, the follow-up to their 2019 debut Essentials. Like that first single, the whole album was produced by Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos. They’re also sharing a new single, “Sixpence,” which comes with a music video directed by Ambar Navarro.

“Sixpence’ was conceived within an early 70s daydream of decadence, glamour, and self-indulgence. It’s about false identities — how money helps us create illusions that affect how others perceive us, and how we perceive ourselves,” the band shared in a statement. “Inspired by Roxy Music, David Bowie, and the lethargic boredom that remains when ambition is thwarted by apathy.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Sun”

02 “Relics”

03 “Patience”

04 “Routine”

05 “Either Way”

06 “Sixpence”

07 “Performance”

08 “Sequence”

09 “Gold II”

10 “Epiphany”

11 “En Plein Air”

12 “Inheritance”

Collection is out 9/22 via Fire Talk.