Worriers – “Top 5”
Worriers are only a couple months removed from their last album, the home-recorded Warm Blanket, and they’ve also got a full-band LP in the can, Trust Your Gut, which will be out in September. The Lauren Denitzio-led project shared the lead single and title track from it last month, and today they’re back with a new track, “Top 5.”
“‘Top 5’ is a song that emerged from writing while isolated in the spring of 2020,” Denitzio said in a statement. “I wanted to capture the feeling of internal turmoil when we were burdened with myriad reasons to be angry and sad simultaneously. Through all of it, the light at the end of the tunnel was the celebration we’ll have when the person responsible for so much misery finally pays for it. It’s a song of heightened and conflicting emotions. “Top 5″ is also one of the first on the record that I started writing on piano and organ, signifying a distinct shift in my writing and collaborative process at that time.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
08/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen
09/26 Oakland, CA @ Gilman St.
09/29 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
09/30 Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe
10/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters DLC
10/05 St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury
10/06 Chicago, IL @ The Chop Shop
10/07 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground
10/08 Washington DC @ DC9
10/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/11 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
10/15 Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall
10/16 Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees
10/17 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10/21 Denver, CO @ Black Buzzard
10/24 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Midtown
10/25 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
10/27 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
Trust Your Gut is out 9/15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co.