Worriers are only a couple months removed from their last album, the home-recorded Warm Blanket, and they’ve also got a full-band LP in the can, Trust Your Gut, which will be out in September. The Lauren Denitzio-led project shared the lead single and title track from it last month, and today they’re back with a new track, “Top 5.”

“‘Top 5’ is a song that emerged from writing while isolated in the spring of 2020,” Denitzio said in a statement. “I wanted to capture the feeling of internal turmoil when we were burdened with myriad reasons to be angry and sad simultaneously. Through all of it, the light at the end of the tunnel was the celebration we’ll have when the person responsible for so much misery finally pays for it. It’s a song of heightened and conflicting emotions. “Top 5″ is also one of the first on the record that I started writing on piano and organ, signifying a distinct shift in my writing and collaborative process at that time.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

09/26 Oakland, CA @ Gilman St.

09/29 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

09/30 Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe

10/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters DLC

10/05 St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury

10/06 Chicago, IL @ The Chop Shop

10/07 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

10/08 Washington DC @ DC9

10/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/11 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

10/15 Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall

10/16 Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees

10/17 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/21 Denver, CO @ Black Buzzard

10/24 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Midtown

10/25 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

10/27 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

Trust Your Gut is out 9/15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co.