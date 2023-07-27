The shoegazey New York indie rock band Hotline TNT have been parading through the underground in recent years on some your-favorite-band’s-favorite-band shit. (They also played our day party at SXSW, which was lovely.) Now they appear ready to level up in terms of popular awareness.

Today, Hotline TNT are announcing that they’ve signed to Jack White’s Third Man Records — which, between this news and the Snõõper album, is having quite the 2023. To go along with the news, they’ve shared their first Third Man single, “Protocol,” which sounds like a poppy ’90s alt-rock cassingle warped by the sun (in the best way). “This song is about falling on a sword,” project mastermind Will Anderson explains in a press release. “Sometimes you just gotta hold an L even when in your heart of hearts you know it’s not fair. Saving the relationship is worth taking the blame now and again.”

Below, watch director Fiona Kane’s “Protocol” video.