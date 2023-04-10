Watch Militarie Gun, Algiers, Hotline TNT, Debby Friday, & More Perform At Stereogum Range Life 2023

News April 10, 2023 1:05 PM By Chris DeVille

Stereogum’s Range Life party returned to Cheer Up Charlie’s in Austin during SXSW last month, and for six hours straight, it ruled. We now have audio-visual proof to back up those claims. Below, check out performances from Militarie Gun, Debby Friday, Algiers, Hotline TNT, Knifeplay, Strange Ranger, and Frost Children, plus interviews with Frost Children, Debby Friday, Militarie Gun, and Coco & Clair Clair. And if you haven’t peeped our portrait gallery from the event, do that here.

PERFORMANCES:

INTERVIEWS:

