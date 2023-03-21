Artist Portraits From Stereogum Range Life 2023

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

News March 21, 2023 1:36 PM By Chris DeVille

At our free Range Life party in Austin during SXSW last week, photographer Laura Harvey was buzzing around Cheer Up Charlie’s, wrangling every act on the bill for a series of great portraits in the vicinity. The show was a blast, bringing together 12 killer acts from an array of genres and keeping us entertained for six hours straight. Those who didn’t travel to Texas in the middle of the work week to rock out with us missed out big time and should reconsider their life priorities. But even if you weren’t present, you can appreciate the performers’ splendor in visual form via Laura’s portraits below.

Algiers

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Bartees Strange

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Coco & Clair Clair

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Debby Friday

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Frost Children

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Hotline TNT

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Knifeplay

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Militarie Gun

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Portrayal Of Guilt

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Strange Ranger

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

They Are Gutting A Body Of Water

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

Truth Club

Laura Harvey/Stereogum

