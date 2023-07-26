Couch Prints – “Hours” (Feat. Ginseng)

New Music July 26, 2023 7:53 AM By Rachel Brodsky

This fall, NYC electro pop duo Couch Prints — Jayanna Roberts and Brandon Tong — will release a debut album, Waterfall: Rebirth. We’ve already written about an earlier single “True Religion,” and today the band’s back with another. Featuring special guest vocalist Ginseng, the sparkling, dynamic “Hours” is produced by Tong (who is also on vocals for the first time), Ginseng, Quali, and Thomas O’Donnell. It’s mastered by Alec Ness. Check it out below.

Waterfall: Rebirth is out 9/15 via Music Website.

