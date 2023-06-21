Couch Prints – “True Religion”

New Music June 21, 2023 12:34 PM By Chris DeVille

NYC duo Couch Prints play a version of electronic pop-rock that takes me straight back to the mid-’90s. They’ll be releasing debut album Waterfall: Rebirth this fall, and its new single “True Religion” is a winsome pastiche. The song’s particular alignment of brisk drum programming, fuzzed-out guitar crunch, buzzy keyboard melodies, and rousing vocal hooks has me standing on the rooftops shouting out, “Baby, I’m ready to go!” Listen below.

Waterfall: Rebirth is out 9/15 via Music Website.

