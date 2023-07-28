On April Fool’s Day 2022, the New York emo band Tree River released a monstrously catchy album called Time Being. They followed it up with one-off single “Get Up” last fall, and now they’re back with another new track. “Earthside” shows off many aspects of Tree River, beginning as an earnest pop-punk track and morphing into a soaring, mathy, multi-vocalist epic in the vein of The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die. It’s a winner, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://treeriver.bandcamp.com/track/earthside">Earthside by Tree River</a>